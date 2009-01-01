GOODNESS! These 4 adorable sisters recreated their childhood memory in a picture

Speaking of creativity, some people have greatness laced into their genetic codes; there is no way they will not display something unique in whatever situation they find themselves.

The sisters when they were young

Part of the things that make life interesting is our attitude to life. Most people have the ability to create something from nothing and make those around them have absolute fun without doing much.

The adorable sisters in this picture have decided to relish one of their childhood memories by recreating that picture as adults. Lots of people may find this weird and may not be able to understand the motive behind it all.

Being alive is enough reason to be thankful; not every one has the opportunity to share pleasurable moments with their loved ones even though they grew up as a unit. If death do not tear some people apart, then bitterness and envy may break the bond of love that exists between siblings.

These beautiful sisters must have had days when they pulled each other's hair in fight while screaming and crying. But the most important thing is that they have remained one unit and are not ready to allow the forces of this life to tear them apart.

The sisters' recent picture

At one point or the other in our lives, we depended on the help and love of our siblings. Growing up and being independent should never break the bond of friendship between them. These sisters carefully thought about recreating their childhood memory in this photo.

If you have the time, you can try matching the faces and see how much the ladies have changed over the years. These lovely sisters in their most recent picture wore clothes that are not too different from what they wore as children.

The old and recent pictures of the sisters

If you think this is not worth it, you will be surprised with the number of people that wish they could have that kind of moment with their siblings again.

Everything we do is in line with making memories. These sisters are adorable in every sense of the word.