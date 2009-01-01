Ultimate Cycler has caused quarrel among loved ones! What Nigerians are saying about the scheme
- 2 hours 2 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Like every other Ponzi scheme, Ultimate Cycler requires a constant flow of new money to survive. The money paid by new investors is used to pay those who invested earlier.
Founder of Ultimate Cycler scheme, Peter Wolfing
This is no doubt that this type of investment is a pure risk from investors since the Ponzi scheme is built on consistency, a vacuum in the payment chain is a threat to its life span.
Nigerians, who want a better livelihood due to the economic recession in the nation, they became victims of the trashed popular MMM scheme and now is Ultimate Cycler.
READ ALSO: 6 reasons investing in Ultimate Cycler, Givers Forum is a bad idea now that MMM is on break
Prior to the social media hashtag back and stronger Ultimate Cycler, it has suffered a partial crash on its launch in Nigeria due to traffic congestion on the website.
Now that the site has been re-launched for better accommodation according to the founder, read what Nigerians think about its re-launched since December, 10. Some celebrate its return and even out to campaign on its stronger existence while see it as a bait to attract more investors.
READ ALSO: 5 vital facts you must know before joining Ultimate Cycler
Despite several warnings, it is assumed that Nigerian are risk takers, even when early investors are yet to collect their money.
Facebook user Vincent Ifeanyi said: "Don't get fooled by does people saying day have active and fast moving group... I bet you they are all liars... They all have multiple accounts... They might tell you when you register you won't do any thing, that they will help you and you will get paid in 1week bullshit!!!... They will fool you and register people under their accounts... Be wise!!!... We have created a group where every thing is TRANSPERENT .... Let me give you a brief explanation of how it works: when you register with us, any1 coming to register would have to register with your raferal link and after the person must have registered with your raferal link the person's raferal link will be the next in line... It's a turn by turn stuff... The aim is to get enough downliners... Because you will get speelovers from your downliners not up... Join our WhatsApp group if you are inteeested. Thanks."
Another commenter, Valantine Eze said: "ULTIMATE CYCLER IS BACK AND STRONGER..... Site is open for registration on Monday. Ultimatecycler is rewarding and trending.... With #12500 you can get #50,000 in less than one week. When you register in ultimatecycler 4 persons will be paired to you and you will be getting #50,000 in just one week interval or less. You must not bring some one to earn your #50,000. Bringing someone only speed up the process in 24 to 48 hours."
Some others exercise their fearful and doubtful opinion towards the existence of the scheme.
This social media user said: "The Ultimate cycler founder, Peter Wolfing deactivated his Facebook account."
Another ponzi scheme participant, doubt its existence until he gets his money.
The Ponzi scheme participants in Nigeria now live under threat.
Ultimate cycler in Nigeria has turned to betrayal of love because no payment has been made to their accounts.
Utimate cycler in Nigeria has made money to come in between friends.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)