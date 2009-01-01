Home | News | General | Nigerians are suffering - Ben Murray-Bruce blasts FG
Ultimate Cycler has caused quarrel among loved ones! What Nigerians are saying about the scheme
Read Dino Melaye's message to youths on change

Nigerians are suffering - Ben Murray-Bruce blasts FG



  • 2 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Senator Ben Bruce in his twitter handle has claimed Nigerians cannot survive on N18,000 minimum wage

Nigerians can’t afford costs of living, Ben Bruce

Nigerians can’t afford costs of living, Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has blasted the federal government for not increasing minimum wage.

The senator in his twitter handle @benmurraybruce said that it is wrong of the federal government to fight corruption when wage earners can’t afford the cost of living.

He noted further that while costs of living keep going up on daily basis, the minimum wage largely remains the same.

The senator went further to declare that Nigerians are not corrupt.

He said: “it is not Nigerians that are corrupt. It is their system that is corrupt. If you don’t change that system, you can’t ever end corruption”

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Nigerians are suffering - Ben Murray-Bruce blasts FG
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News