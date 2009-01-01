Home | News | General | Read Dino Melaye's message to youths on change
Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday, December 22, advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to fulfil their selfish ambitions.

Melaye urges youths to shun political violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator said this at the end of the year Gala night and award ceremony of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) in Abuja.

Melaye said: “The youths in the country are change agents because in an unjust society, silence is a crime. The youths should develop their positive dreams.

“The youths should wake up and act fast, as youths we must not sleep and we should not be divided by religion, culture, tradition, and it is time to say bye to terrorism."

He however said the PCN would not only be relevant in security of Nigerians but instrument to the revolution of Nigerian youths.

Melaye enjoined the youths to always promote the change mantra of the present administration for a better future.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state senator has described President Muhammadu Buhari's medium term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper (MTEF) as a fraud.

He passed the damning verdict on the MTEF on Wednesday, November 23, during the Senate’s deliberation on the document.

In his remark, during the debate, Senator Dino Melaye described the document as "a lie, not truthful and is not factual".

