Read Dino Melaye's message to youths on change
- 2 hours 20 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday, December 22, advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to fulfil their selfish ambitions.
Melaye urges youths to shun political violence
The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator said this at the end of the year Gala night and award ceremony of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) in Abuja.
Melaye said: “The youths in the country are change agents because in an unjust society, silence is a crime. The youths should develop their positive dreams.
“The youths should wake up and act fast, as youths we must not sleep and we should not be divided by religion, culture, tradition, and it is time to say bye to terrorism."
He however said the PCN would not only be relevant in security of Nigerians but instrument to the revolution of Nigerian youths.
READ ALSO: Dino Melaye's baby mama, celebrates daughter as she turns 4 (photos)
Melaye enjoined the youths to always promote the change mantra of the present administration for a better future.
Meanwhile, the Kogi state senator has described President Muhammadu Buhari's medium term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper (MTEF) as a fraud.
He passed the damning verdict on the MTEF on Wednesday, November 23, during the Senate’s deliberation on the document.
In his remark, during the debate, Senator Dino Melaye described the document as "a lie, not truthful and is not factual".[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)