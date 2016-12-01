Home | News | General | Nigerian woman,40, dies in Spain as children spend days next her body unaware

A Nigerian woman, said to be about 40 years old, was dead for several days in Palma, capital of Majorca, Spain before her body was discovered.

Her three children spent days next to her body – unaware that she had died – with no food or water before being rescued by police.

The body of the unidentified Nigerian woman being taken away

The youngsters – aged five, 10 and 11 – told passers-by they couldn’t understand what was wrong with their mother when they went looking for help in the street because she was in bed and ‘wouldn’t open her eyes.’

They were described as being barely dressed when they were found.

The youngest child fainted as he was being assisted by neighbours who realised they were in trouble and gave them juice and water and something to eat.

The first person they came across was a gardener working in a park.

Police found their mum’s body after entering into their home in the Majorcan capital Palma.

They made the gruesome discovery just after midday on Tuesday.

The news was reported by Spanish journalist Nieves Salinas. A post-mortem is expected to confirm the unnamed woman, a Nigerian immigrant, died of natural causes

The children, two boys and a girl, are believed to have spent more than 24 hours with their mum’s corpse, although they are understood to have told the gardener they had not eaten for three days.

A post-mortem is expected to confirm the unnamed woman, a Nigerian immigrant, died of natural causes.

The youngsters were taken to hospital for a check-up before being taken into local authority care after the authorities were unable to find any trace of their father.

