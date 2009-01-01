Anichebe Not Yet Ready To Play For Nigeria Again - Moyes

Sunderland manager David Moyes has stated that Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe is not ready to make a return to the Super Eagles.

Anichebe who joined Sunderland as a free agent has been impressive since becoming a regular for the relegation battlers.

The former Everton player has scored three goals in seven English Premier League appearances for the Black Cats.

His last appearance for the Super Eagles was in 2011 during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Madagascar.

Speaking on Anichebe's impressive performances so far for Sunderland, Moyes admitted that the forward still has the ambition of playing for Nigeria.

“Victor would love to play for Nigeria, I’m sure, but not now!" Moyes told Sunderland Echo.

“Nigeria have good players and a good squad.

“It shows how well he is doing, though.

“You would be very hard placed to replace him given the quality he has shown."

Moyes added that he is conscious he may have to alter Anichebe's role in the side over the coming months in order to stop opposing teams figuring the striker out.

Moyes added: “We need to be mindful, we don’t want teams to work him out.

“We might have to change his roles and positions at times.

“He has given us a starting point as a team which we have not really had.”