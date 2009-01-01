"Zlatan Believes He Is God"
A former Manchester United player, Gary Neville says striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels he is God.
Neville said this while saluting the additions made by Jose Mourinho over the summer.
Mourinho was active in the last transfer window as he brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly.
And the Red Devils legend, Neville sees the club heading in the right direction again, with winning characters.
He told Daily Mirror, “The profile of player that has been brought in this year is far more of the profile of a United player than for the previous two or three years.
“There have been far too many signings that have been off-piste — not the profile of United player you would expect.
“This team that I see being developed now is better. It has character a bit of arrogance – Zlatan, Pogba.
“When I go to Old Trafford and see a United shirt, I expect to see arrogance, confidence, the unexpected. I expect to be entertained to the very last minute.
“I don’t expect to be bored and this season I am going and feeling like the team are re-engaging with the fans in the sense of how they are playing.
“When you see Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the wings with Anthony Martial, there’s pace back in the wide areas.
“There’s an arrogance up top. There’s a guy up there who believes he is God. That’s Manchester United and what the fans expect. A Cantona or Denis Law, George Best, Ronaldo. They expect that figure in the team, who stands up there and has that personality when you go.
“And Pogba, he’ll be very good – a big price-tag, but you can see signs of what he is capable of. Michael Carrick is providing that composure and Ander Herrera is playing well. I like it a lot more.”
Three successive victories in the Premier League have lifted United to within four points of the Champions League places, and only seven adrift of Liverpool in second.
