"I Don't Think Chelsea Will Win The League"



Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has said he is not sure Chelsea will finish this season as Premier League champions.

The Blues have been in impressive form and are currently on an 11-game winning run, six points ahead of the chasing pack at Christmas.

Neville, however, is not convinced they have what it takes to finish the job next May.

The Sky Sports analyst said: “I didn’t think they would be champions at the start of the season. I’m still not sure, I wouldn’t fully trust any of them yet, but they do like they are producing the type (champions) performances.

“The Southampton away one, that’s the one where I thought, that’s a championship winning performance. But it is too early in the season to hand them the title.

“You still have to have doubts over them through the fact, for instance, if you got an injury to Eden Hazard, an injury to Diego Costa.

“You have to throw in the doubts that exist. They are such important players.”

