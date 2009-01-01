Home | News | General | Ondo Politics: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory

In a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the recently concluded Ondo State Governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has opted not to challenge the outcome in court, as widely expected by politicians in Nigeria.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, told Vanguard exclusively that he had accepted the victory of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress in good faith and had moved on in the spirits of good sportsmanship.

Jegede, who polled over 150,380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244,842 during the poll, said that there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.

He said, “I have taken a decision to move on and I wish Governor Rotimi Akeredolu success, promising to release an official statement later in the day.

“I speak for myself. I believe that if I cannot serve the people of Ondo State now, another opportunity will come for me to do so at another time. I have a profession and I am returning to my law practice.

“There is always need to demonstrate true statesmanship and that is what I have done,” Jegede said.

It was learnt that Jegede has not filed any petition against Akeredolu’s victory as expected in law more than 21 days after the results were declared as a demonstration of his sincerity not to challenge the outcome.

It is not clear if his party, the PDP, will disagree with him and approach the Election Petition Tribunal to seek to upturn the APC’s victory.

