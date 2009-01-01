EXCLUSIVE: NFF Vice President Speaks On Recently Concluded CAF Beach Soccer Championship (VIDEO)

1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi has shared his thoughts on the just concluded CAF Beach Soccer Championship.

Nigeria, who hosted of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations which ended on Sunday in Lagos, lost to Senegal 4-8 in the final.

The debonair lawyer who has a Foundation that caters for intelligent but indigent children spoke extensively on the organisaion of the tournament.

Having emerged as the natural choice for headship of the Local Organizing Committee when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Nigeria hosting right for the second edition of Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Seyi worked tirelessly with his LOC members to deliver a hitch–free Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

By virtue of his efforts and that of others, Nigeria has now been placed in a good position to bid for the hosting of bigger football championships.

Diligent, thorough and painstaking, Akinwunmi, who has a reputation for excellent management of men and materials, also spoke about NFF's next line of actions and how they are planning to make the football sector more viable and profitable.

Watch the video below.