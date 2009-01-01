Home | News | General | How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)

How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl



  • 3 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The story was shared by relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin of the seemingly young lady who recounted to him, her rare sexual experience with an Alsatian dog as organised by some white men for a huge amount of money.

On his Instagram page @joroolumofin, the psychologist said the unnamed lady, who is an orphan and poverty-stricken, signed up for the odd sex for financial benefits.

The incident took place in Victoria Island, Lagos with foreigners in charge.

The sex with Alsatian dogs, according to the 26-year-old lady, was explosive and ever since, she has been lusting after dogs.

She added that a white powder was put in the dog’s nose for ‘agility.’

She reportedly took to the ‘ill act’ after some of her mates in the University introduced her to the business to make money and earn a living since she was “swimming” in poverty.

See post:


search feed search feed

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News