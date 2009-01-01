FG makes U-turn, disowns list of deployment of 47 Ambassadors
- 2 hours 5 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says a purported list of deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate circulating in the media is unauthorized by the government
- The ministry calls on members of the diplomatic community and the general public to ignore any news on the alleged deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the alleged list circulating in the media does not have the authorization of the government.
The federal government has disowned a list circulating in the media on the purported deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate to different countries.
READ ALSO: Recession forces FG to close 9 foreign missions
The list which emanated on Wednesday, December 21, contained the state of origin of the envoys, their names and their respective portfolios.
But the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Thursday, December 22, through its permanent secretary, Amb Sola Enikanolaiye, disowned the list on the grounds that it was not unauthorized by the government, Leadership reports.
It said: "The Ministry wishes to disown the list as totally unauthorized as it has not emanated from Government. Indeed, the publication has not been attributed to any source in Government.
“The deployment of Ambassadors-designate will be released only when agréments (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries."[embedded content]
The ministry also called on the members of the diplomatic community and the general public to ignore any news on the alleged deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate, who recently went through an induction programme.
READ ALSO: Buhari urges South Sudan to embrace peace
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the ambassadors-designate to judicious make use of the resources put at the disposal of their missions.
Buhari made the statement on Monday, December 19, in Abuja when declaring open an induction course for Nigerian career ambassadors-designate who were recently cleared by the Senate.
He particularly charged the ambassadors-designate to change the narrative of Nigeria outside the country by playing up the positive values and outstanding contributions of Nigerians in the global arena.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)