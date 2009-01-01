Home | News | General | First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara
FG makes U-turn, disowns list of deployment of 47 Ambassadors
Why do you need relationship counseling?

First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara



  • 2 hours 1 minute ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

What are the odds of snow falling in a desert? Apparently, it something quite rare, unless it is the Siberian desert.

Well, the Sahara desert is not Siberia, and that is why when snow fell there recently, it was for the first time in 37 years.

Surprise as snow falls in the Sahara desert for first time in over 37 years

Surprise as snow falls in the Sahara desert for first time in over 37 years

The Sahara desert is usually very hot, with annual temperatures averaging about 30 degrees celsius. It is one of the hottest and driest places on earth.

So when residents of a small Algerian town that is part of the Sahara desert woke up in the morning recently, they were surprised to see the usually red sand dunes covered in white snow.

Surprise as snow falls in the Sahara desert for first time in over 37 years

Rare snowfall in the Sahara

This was the second time snow fell on the Sahara after the first unusual occurrence in 1979, which was also in Algeria.

Surprise as snow falls in the Sahara desert for first time in over 37 years

Snow in the Sahara

However, residents said the snow melted away quickly. Nevertheless, a photographer had been on hand to capture the rare occurrence. And the scenes captured are quite picturesque and beautiful. They almost look like paintings on canvas. Here is one last one.

Surprise as snow falls in the Sahara desert for first time in over 37 years

Surprise as snow falls in the Sahara desert for first time in over 37 years

More magnificent can be views in the video below:

[embedded content]

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News