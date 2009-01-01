Home | News | General | 9 times Nigerian Father Christmas ABSOLUTELY 'killed' us, these PHOTOS will leave you confused
4 MAJOR signs your current boyfriend will never marry you
Donald Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America

9 times Nigerian Father Christmas ABSOLUTELY 'killed' us, these PHOTOS will leave you confused



  • 2 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

It is three days to Christmas and one of the highlights of the season is Santa Claus which is popularly referred to as Father Christmas by Nigerians.

This festive season, you are sure to see someone dressed as Santa Claus at school parties and other events.

We all know what Santa Claus is supposed to look like. He is a jolly old fellow with protruding tummy and flowing white beard. Do not forget he is also fat.

Santa Claus

Well, if you don’t, the photo above shows what Santa Claus should look like but, the Nigerian version can leave one confused. The Nigerian Father Christmas can be scary at times and at other times, they look like clowns. May be that is why Nigerian children cannot help but cry uncontrollably when they meet him.

NAIJ.com brings you photos of the Nigerian Father Christmas that will make you laugh out loud.

1. This one is darker than darkness.

Nigerian father Christmas

2. This one would pass for a cat.

Nigerian father Christmas

READ ALSO: 7 things Nigerians remember at the mention of Christmas

3. This Father Christmas cannot come and go and kill himself. Take one for the road.

Nigerian father Christmas

4. This Father Christmas looks more like a masquerade. No wonder the kids want to cry out their lungs.

Nigerian father Christmas

5. These ones are just here beating their drums. No time!

Nigerian father Christmas

6. Looks like this Father Christmas is traveling to his village on okada.

Nigerian father Christmas

7. What is going on here? Is this supposed to be Father Christmas or a masquerade?

Nigerian father Christmas

8. The award for 'Miss Shapey' goes to...

Nigerian father Christmas

9. If you find him begging for alms, don’t judge him. The hustle must continue.

Nigerian father Christmas

In Nigeria, once you are dressed in red and have white beard, you can pass as Father Christmas.

Here is one more time we were not sure about the Father Christmas.

Do have a merry Christmas!!!

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

9 times Nigerian Father Christmas ABSOLUTELY 'killed' us, these PHOTOS will leave you confused
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News