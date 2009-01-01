Donald Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America
- 2 hours 30 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
The US President-elect Donald Trump has called the recent attacks in Germany and Turkey “terrible”.
Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America
According to Times, Trump on Wednesday, December 21, suggested that he does not intend to reevaluate his plans to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States, boasting that he had been “proven to be right”.
When asked whether the recent violence has influenced his proposed Muslim ban, Trump said:
"You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”
READ ALSO: Bill Clinton opens up on why his wife lost US elections
He described the attack at a Berlin Christmas market as an Berlin Christmas market as an “attack on humanity."
"Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday.”
Trump also said he had not spoken with President Obama since the attacks.
At least 12 people were killed on December 19 when a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin.
48 people were wounded, some of them seriously. German police previously said that 9 people had died and at least 50 were injured.
In Turkey, Russian Ambassador Karlov was shot dead by an Islamic fanatic on December 19. The man shouted "Allah Akbar" and "this is the revenge for Aleppo" before shooting nine times to the diplomat's back.[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)