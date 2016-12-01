Home | News | General | Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)



​Nollywood star actresses, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and Chioma Akphotha spent quality time together last night.

The trio hooked up for a girls only movie night out…

See more photos below…

