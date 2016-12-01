Home | News | General | Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits

​Flavour babymama and former MGBN shared this photo with her daughter sophia.

“This lil angel right here is the only reason I’m a better woman today. When u call me mummy/mama, my heart skips

Your kisses and beautiful smiles gives me every reason to live and be happy. I can’t believe you’re mine sofia I love you!”

About these ads

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General