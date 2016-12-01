Home | News | General | “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
“He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour



​Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress Yvonne Nelson was pictured with singer Flavour N’abania at a recent event. After sharing shots of the duo on social media which she captioned: “A lil flavor is niiiiiiiice…… snap|@yvonnenelsongh” , her fans gave her their opinions over likely relationship with the father of two.

