“He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour

​Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress Yvonne Nelson was pictured with singer Flavour N’abania at a recent event. After sharing shots of the duo on social media which she captioned: “A lil flavor is niiiiiiiice…… snap|@yvonnenelsongh” , her fans gave her their opinions over likely relationship with the father of two.

[embedded content]



