Home | News | General | Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos

​Chinyere Yvonne Okoro went clubbing over the weekend and had a funfilled ass night. The Ghanaian actress with Nigerian origin shared footage from the party on her social media page, complaining about the unlimited amount of ass in the club.

About these ads

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General