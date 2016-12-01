Home | News | General | Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
DREAM COME TRUE: Nigerian girl finally realises her dream of interviewing Oprah Winfrey

Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos



  • 3 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

​Chinyere Yvonne Okoro went clubbing over the weekend and had a funfilled ass night. The Ghanaian actress with Nigerian origin shared footage from the party on her social media page, complaining about the unlimited amount of ass in the club.

About these ads
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News