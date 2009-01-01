Home | News | General | Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)
Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)



Although the Ponzi scheme has been frozen and Nigeria is in a recession, these have not stopped top guiders of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) from showing off what they have gained from the money-doubling movement.

MMM guiders Delta

MMM guiders flaunting their exotic vehicles on streets of Delta

Photos snapped in Abraka in Delta state showed the guiders driving huge SUVs which they purportedly got from the scheme in what has been described as a likely image laundering staunt for the movement that is expected to return in January 2017.

MMM guiders Delta

The MMM guiders cause scene as drove on the streets of Delta

The guiders also distributed relief materials like rice, money, groundnut oil, palm oil and others to the less privilege people.

MMM guiders Delta

More MMM guiders flaunting their massive rides on streets of Delta

The guiders cruised around town in exotic vehicles as they visited an Orphanage Home in Delta to donate materials to mark the yuletide.

MMM guiders Delta

The MMM guiders pose with relief materials donated to an orphanage in Delta

MMM guiders Delta

MMM guiders posing with their donations to orphanage home in Delta

Ugorji hosted the party on Wednesday, December 21 and showed off his wealth even as he was seriously guided by 2 hefty security guards.

Latest Nigeria News