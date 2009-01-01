Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)
- 37 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated social media outrage.
Governor Amosun is allegedly building a multi-billion naira mansion in Abeokuta, Sahara Reporters claim.
The video which was uploaded by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, December 22, contains clips of a massive building which took the camera person on a motor bike a while to capture a section of the huge structure.
A section of the mansion under construction Photo credits: Sahara Reporters.
Though the location of the uncompleted multi-billion naira mansion was not disclosed, Sahara Reporters stated that the building is situated in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.
READ ALSO: Nigerians can’t afford costs of living - Ben Bruce
See more photos of the mansion allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun below:
Since the video emanated, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has come under fire from a section of Nigerians who have accused him of corruption.
Others rained curses on the governor for allegedly building a massive mansion instead of providing good roads for Ogun state.
Read some comments below:
Afolabi Ganiu: "He's building it for EFCC,trust me,he cannot fix just 3km road in my area and wasting money on this stupid project,can he sleep in 2 rooms at d same time?NO."
READ ALSO: 2017 Budget will not bail Nigeria out of recession - Expert
SK Francis Okhankhue: "How old is this man? How many more years does he have here on earth given the average life span of man? If he is blessed with long life, at 80 can he be able to climb the staircase? Wasting resources and time pursuing vanity that will not stand the test of time! I would have expected him to invest in industry or better still set up foundation that will advance humanity."
Muhammad Muhammad: "Busy beautifying the earth without planning for underneath earth. In next 50 years, if this man is still alive, nothing on earth will fascinate him than wishing for death. May Allah guide us. Ameen thumma ameen."
Austinoe Olusegun "I say this today, many of them will flee from their palatial mansion when the revolution starts, they will seek shelter in the woods, trek several miles for safety, then it will dawn on them that their game is up. Let them continue with their mindless profligacy. I also visited Abeokuta and saw a massive Resort owned by a top former military ruler, an octogenarian still amassing so much wealth. Continue!!!"
Alli Balogun: "He's just going to sleep in one room! And after death he will be buried under the sand! Enjoy your life while you can and if you spend any government fund be ready to go to jail."
Adeogun Saheed Idowu: "Vanity upon vanity.A state where some civil servant are yet to receive october salary,where student that sat for may/june 2016 are yet see their result becos the governor has not pay their for their waec.where is mighty Abacha today,they never thought about after this life,they can even build castle in air and heaven if God permit them and never realise human are nothing but pencil in the hands of the creator."
Oluseyi Adedayo: "God punish the looters of Ogun state funds and still they cannot pay salaries. Posterity will judge o."
Omolayo Yomi: "The Governor is a disappointment to me he destroyed Alagbole Akute ,giwa ijoko road, now the road is abandoned. Now he is building mansion what a shame."
See video of the mansion below:
What is your suggestion, does this prove that Governor Ibikunle Amosun has questions to answer?
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)