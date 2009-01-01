Home | News | General | See full list of Buhari’s 47 ambassadors and their portfolios (updated)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly assigned portfolios to all the 47 career ambassadors cleared by the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged ambassadors to be prudent with funds.

NAIJ.com, citing a document from Daily Trust, has compiled the state of origin of the envoys, their names and their respective portfolios.

However, on Thursday, December 22, the federal government released a clarification on the list of 47 diplomats.

The ministry of foreign affairs in a statement by its permanent secretary, Amb Sola Enikanolaiye, disowned the list on the grounds that it was not a unauthorized by the government, Leadership reports.

See the initial (possible) list below:

1. Abia: Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba (Togo),

2. Adamawa: Salisu Umaru (Senegal),

3. Paragalda Ilyasu Audu (Turkey),

4. Akwa Ibom: Inyan Udo-Inyang (Gabon),

5. Anambra: Okeke Vivian Nwunaku (Spain),

6. Nonye Udo (Austria),

7. Bauchi: Liman Munir (Congo),

8. Benue: Ndem Jane Ada (Sweden),

9. Demenongu A. Agev (Equatorial Guinea),

10. Borno: Mohammed Hassan Hassan (Kenya),

11. Toko Ali Gongulong (Sao Tome & Principe),

12. Lawan Abba Gashagar (Mali),

13. Cross River: Martin Nyong Cobham (Thailand),

14. Odeka Janet Bisong (Zimbabwe),

15. Delta: Omoleegho Olisa (Jamaica),

16. Edo: Itegboje S.Sunday (Permanent Mission in New York),

17. Queen I. Worlu (Cuba),

18. Ekiti: Olatunde Adesesan (Angola),

19. Emmanuel Kayode Oguntause (Benin),

20. Enugu: Lilian Ijeukwu Onoh (Namibia),

21. FCT: Adamu Onoze Shuaibu (Rwanda),

22. Gombe: Manaja Tula Isah (Israel),

23. Habu Abubakar Gwani Ibrahim (Zambia),

24. Imo: Ngozi Ukaeje (Portugal),

25. Kenneth C. Nwachukwu (Cameroon),

26. Jigawa: Bello Kazaure Huessini (North Korea),

27. Kaduna: Enoch Pear Duchi (Ireland),

28. Kano: Garba Baba (Poland),

29. Rabiu Akawu (Algeria),

30. Katsina: Usman Bakori Aliyu (China),

31. Ibrahim Hamza (Iran),

32 .Kebbi: Umar Zainab Salisu (Botswana),

33. Kogi: Momoh Sheidu Omeiza (Liberia),

34. Kwara: Kadiri Ayinla Audu (Permanent Mission, Geneva)

35. Olufemi Abikoye (Ghana),

36. Lagos: Balogun Hakeem ( Indonesia),

37 .Nasarawa: Inusa Ahmed (Ethiopia),

38. Niger: Ibrahim Isah (Australia),

39. Ogun: Bankole Adegboyega Adeoye (Belgium),

40. Sonaike Adekunbi Abibat (Philipines),

41. Osun: Ibidapo-Obe Oluwasegun (Port of Spain T&T),

42. Oyo: Ogundero Sakirat (Washington),

43. River: Eric A. Bell-Gam (Argentina),

44. Sokoto: Attahiru Halliru (Niger),

45. Taraba: Rahmatu A. Dunama (Burkina Faso),

46. Yobe: Musa Saban Mamman (South Sudan),

47. Zamfara: Kabiru Bala (Mozambique).

