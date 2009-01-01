Home | News | General | BREAKING: 21 Chibok girls reportedly released

Fresh reports reaching us has it that 21 of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.

The girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday.

More details later.

