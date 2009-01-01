We’re happy our son, Ibori, is freed after jail term — Delta govt
- 13 hours 15 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Delta State Government says it has no case with former governor and convicted fraudster, James Ibori, and is very happy he has been released from the London prison.
The State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba while responding to questions after briefing journalists of the decisions at the last State Executive Council meeting for the year.
Mr. Ibori was on Wednesday released from prison after completing his sentence for fraud in a London prison.
According to Mr. Ukah, the close associate of the former governor and all those who knew him and loved him expressed joy at his release.
“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy.
“I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved,” he said.
He said at the last meeting, the state government had approved the award of more roads contracts and assured that ongoing roads construction would get a boost in April next year.
He said the roads approved for constructions and repairs include the construction of Abraka Township road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state and Owa Alero-Ute Okpu road in Ika North East LGA.
Other are the construction of Agrarian community roads cutting across Issele-Uku, Onicha-Uku, Ugbodo, Okumnzu, Obumkpa-Idumogo Road in Aniocha LGA and the rehabilitation of Ozoro-Oleh Road in Isoko North and South LGAs.
Also, the construction of Burutu Township road in Burutu LGA, rehabilitation of Charles Street in Agbor, Ika South LGA among others.
The commissioner said that the Ughelli-Afizere roads construction about 8.5 kilometres road would be completed by April next year.
“Also on the roads construction in Okpanam, the contractor had gone on break and to resume work Jan. 5, and with the mandate to connect the drains. Work will run and receive appreciable impact before April, 2017,” he said. (NAN)
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)