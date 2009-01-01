Home | News | General | Buhari to states: Pay workers from debt refunds
Man dies while celebrating James Ibori's release from prison
U-TURN: Jonathan disowns comment on 2019 elections

Buhari to states: Pay workers from debt refunds



  • 13 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on state governors to use at least 25 percent of the refunds made to them from excess deductions for external debt service for payment of outstanding workers’ salaries.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President approved the sum of N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states that are owed.

He said the states are expected to receive 25 per cent of their approved sums in the first instance before the week runs out.

According to him, about 33 states are in this category.

The refunds, he said, arose following the claims by states that they had been overcharged in deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002.

In a directive through the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, President Buhari said the issue of workers benefits, particularly salary and pensions must not be allowed to continue as a national problem and should be tackled with all the urgency that can be summoned.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Buhari to states: Pay workers from debt refunds
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News