Home | News | General | FIFA rankings – Super Eagles maintain position in Africa’s top 10
U-TURN: Jonathan disowns comment on 2019 elections
President Buhari asks states to pay salaries from debt refund

FIFA rankings – Super Eagles maintain position in Africa’s top 10



  • 14 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


According to the latest ranking released by World football governing body FIFA, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now 51st in the world and number eight football playing nation in Africa.

In the ranking released on Thursday, Nigeria dropped out of the top 50 position, as they are now 51st as opposed to last month where they were 50th.

Their World Cup qualifiers rival Cameroon and Zambia are behind the Eagles as they are placed 65th and 88th respectively but Algeria are still ahead of the Eagles in the latest rankings.

However, they are still in the top 10 in Africa where they are now 8th, behind Senegal, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Congo Dr and Burkina Faso, but are ahead of Ghana and Morocco who are 9th and 10th respectively.

Globally, Argentina are still the number one while, respectively Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium make up the top five in the ranking for November.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

FIFA rankings – Super Eagles maintain position in Africa’s top 10
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News