Home | News | General | New Video: Wizkid - Daddy Yo
Yuletide: Customers form long queues at banks’ ATM points
2016 Internet sensation Olajumoke Orisaguna breaks down in tears as she reflects on 2016 (Video)

New Video: Wizkid - Daddy Yo



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Wizkid has released the music video for his new song Daddy Yo, his first release under his new deal with Sony Music.
Watch the video below
      [embedded content]

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

New Video: Wizkid - Daddy Yo
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News