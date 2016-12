HEADIES 2016 - Full list of winners

Below is the full list of winners of the Headies awards which held last night in Lagos.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Pray For Me – Darey feat. Soweto Choir

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Young John – Mama – Kiss Daniel

BEST MUSIC VIDEO:

Soldier (Falz Tha Bad Guy) – Clarence Peters

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM:

New Era – Kiss Daniel

BEST R&B SINGLE:

Pray For Me – Darey

BEST POP SINGLE:

Reggae Blues – Harrysong feat. Orezi, Iyanya, Olamide, Kcee

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE:

No Kissing – Patoranking Ft Sarkodie

BEST RAP ALBUM:

Powerful – Ill Bliss

BEST COLLABO:

Soldier – Falz feat. Simi

BEST RAP SINGLE:

Eyan Mayweather – Olamide

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE):

Shaydee – Smile

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE):

Simi – Love Don’t Care

NEXT RATED:

Mr. Eazi

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION:

Kiss Daniel – New Era

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL:

Ill Bliss – Chukwu Agozi Gogi

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE:

Olamide – Who You Epp

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG:

You Suppose Know – Bez

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

New Era – Kiss Daniel

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:

Wizkid

SONG OF THE YEAR:

Fada Fada – Phyno Feat. Olamide

HALL OF FAME:

Music Producer, Laolu ‘Akins’ Akintobi

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD:

Flavour