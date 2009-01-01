Home | News | General | 5 Powerful political moves James Ibori pulled off from UK prison
5 Powerful political moves James Ibori pulled off from UK prison



Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori may have spent some time in a UK Prison but that did nothing to diminish his political strength.
According to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Ibori pulled off major political moves from prison. Some of the things Ibori did from prison include:

1. Supporting a Senate President
2. Installing the speaker of the house of representatives
3. Making his daughter a lawmaker
4. He made Senators
5. Ibori made a governor

5 Powerful political moves James Ibori pulled off from UK prison
