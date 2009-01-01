Home | News | General | The destiny of Igbos is in your hands, not Buhari's - Obasanjo tells S'East governors
The destiny of Igbos is in your hands, not Buhari's - Obasanjo tells S'East governors



Nigeria's Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has instructed governors of south eastern states to develop their states instead of waiting on the federal government.

The destiny of the states is in the hands of the governors, he said, not the federal government.

Obasanjo said there was no need for the governors to wait for the Federal Government to develop South-East when they already had the instruments already.

He also noted that economy and security were two sides of the same coin, adding that none could be achieved without the other.

Igbo elders should intervene in the on-going agitation for Biafra Republic to bring the situation under control, he urged.

