Home | News | General | Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses
FG Hails Trump For Appointing Nigerian, Bayo Ogunlesi as Economic Advisor
Ladies, would you want a body like this? (WATCH)

Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses



  • 15 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Borrowing a leaf from the Nigerian counterpart, the Black Queens of Ghana on Wednesday stormed the Ghanaian parliament in protest over unpaid bonuses, believed to be about $25,000 per player.

Ghana’s female national team, who came third at the 2016 Africa Women’s Nations Cup, are demanding the government pay their arrears from last year’s All African Games, where they won gold; the 2016 Olympic qualifiers and at last month’s AWCOM.

According to reports from the West African country, the Black Queens had planned the protest for Wednesday but shelved it after the President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, promised that the government would pay the arrears today.

The ministry, however, failed to honour its vow.

search feed search feed

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Latest Nigeria News