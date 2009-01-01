Home | News | General | This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]
This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]



A lady living with HIV virus in Ghana, Naddy Obeng, has vowed to infect more than 400 men before she dies since a man infected her with the disease.

The lady in a WhatsApp chat with one of her friends, alleged that she has infected eight men already and would not die alone as she embarks on a nationwide tour of spreading the disease to randy men because one of them infected her same way.

A screen shot of the leaked message shared on social media by the friend with the handle @emmanwandud, shows Obeng boasting that she has successfully gotten eight men and is on a mission to infect at least 400 men before her time is done.

See screenshot below:



