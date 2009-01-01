President Buhari approves 2 more military formations in Kaduna

- Kaduna state governor El Rufai says he has requested for and got assurances on the formation of two more military formations in Southern Kaduna

- El-Rufai revealed that the formations will be in Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area and Kauru local government area

El Rufai says he has requested for 2 more military formations in southern Kaduna

The federal government is preparing to set up two more military formations in the southern part of Kaduna state, Nigerian Tribune reports.

This was revealed to the press by governor of the state Nasir El-Rufai late on Wednesday, December 21.

El-Rufai said the state government has been assured by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and Chief of Army Staff (CAS) that military formations will be located in the area.

This assurances, El Rufai said, came after the state government made the request in the bid to protect lives and properties in that part of the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the proposed military formations will be located at Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area and Kauru local government area.

El Rufai said:

We are talking with the president, the Minister of Defence and the CAS to locate two military formations in Southern Kaduna; one in Fadan Karshi in Sanga and the second one in Kauru Local Government Area. And I will meet the president in continuation of the project soon

The presence of these two military formations will help in securing lives and property as well as provide rapid response to any act of criminality and the maintenance of law and order. Two other military formations will be established in Birnin Gwari and Kubau Local Government areas.

Security has been beefed up in the area as part of measures to stem the tide of violence in the area. Two squadrons of mobile police have been drafted to the area.

This is part of the state government’s effort to provide adequate security for the people during this Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a related vein, Governor El Rufai has got the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to impose a curfew on southern Kaduna during this festive season.

El-Rufai got the president's approval at a meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 22