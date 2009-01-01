President Buhari approves 2 more military formations in Kaduna
- 1 hour ago
- 7
- 0
- Kaduna state governor El Rufai says he has requested for and got assurances on the formation of two more military formations in Southern Kaduna
- El-Rufai revealed that the formations will be in Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area and Kauru local government area
El Rufai says he has requested for 2 more military formations in southern Kaduna
The federal government is preparing to set up two more military formations in the southern part of Kaduna state, Nigerian Tribune reports.
READ ALSO: Army issues alert on escaping BH terrorists
This was revealed to the press by governor of the state Nasir El-Rufai late on Wednesday, December 21.
El-Rufai said the state government has been assured by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and Chief of Army Staff (CAS) that military formations will be located in the area.
This assurances, El Rufai said, came after the state government made the request in the bid to protect lives and properties in that part of the state.
READ ALSO: Army begins road construction to Sambisa Forest
Nigerian Tribune reports that the proposed military formations will be located at Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area and Kauru local government area.
El Rufai said:
We are talking with the president, the Minister of Defence and the CAS to locate two military formations in Southern Kaduna; one in Fadan Karshi in Sanga and the second one in Kauru Local Government Area. And I will meet the president in continuation of the project soon
The presence of these two military formations will help in securing lives and property as well as provide rapid response to any act of criminality and the maintenance of law and order. Two other military formations will be established in Birnin Gwari and Kubau Local Government areas.
Security has been beefed up in the area as part of measures to stem the tide of violence in the area. Two squadrons of mobile police have been drafted to the area.
This is part of the state government’s effort to provide adequate security for the people during this Christmas and New Year celebrations.
In a related vein, Governor El Rufai has got the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to impose a curfew on southern Kaduna during this festive season.
El-Rufai got the president's approval at a meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 22
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)