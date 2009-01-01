Home | News | General | Senator Ekweremadu for president? Biafrans hail Ekweremadu for issuing warning to Buhari

Nigerians opposed to the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have drummed support for Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu for calling for the release of the renowned Biafra activist.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has called for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Ike Ekweremadu had on Thursday, December 22, during the southeast economic and security summit at government house in Enugu stated that the continued detention of Kanu was part of the marginalisation of the Igbo race in Nigeria.

The deputy Senate president said the government should release Kanu and other Biafra agitators since a competent court had ordered an end to his detention.

READ ALSO: How former president Olusegun Obasanjo plans to help Buhari appease South-East region

In reaction to Ekewremadu’s call to the federal government, some Nigerians sympathetic to the Biafra struggle have commended the senator for his bold move.

Others seized the opportunity to reiterate that President Buhari and the security forces cannot stand in the way of the actualisation of Biafra.

See reactions below:

Nnabuikem Kingsley: "I love this man..... He's not afraid to say the truth."

Uche Okoro: "Your the man Ekweremadu . We love you My Senator."

Victor Adeyemo: "The speaker is not mad. Talk well. He only said the fact. Buhari should consider slots for them for peace to reign now. He is old enough to discern except he doesn't see vision again."

Uwem Patrick: "Time will come nnadi kanu will be too hot for buhari to handle, the world is watching."

[embedded content]

Nancy C Nancy:"Release the man and keep an eye on him since you are so afraid of him, let peace reign."

Udeh Chidiebere: "Wake up my people. Biafra or Death."

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Massive Biafra protest hits Enugu over Buhari’s visit (photos/video)

Chaka Chaka BIAFRA: "Liberty will soon be full shock to the Islamic ZOO Republic."

Ebuka JP: "whether u are released or not, you are already a hero... Long live Biafra, long live ndi igbo, long live nnamdi kanu, long live ike oha ndi igbo.. Till the world come to an end, No Hausa man will be as great and fearless as you are."

[embedded content]

Onyia Chidera: "Buhari should release him he has done nothing wrong buhari did u 4get any of ur property in aso villa y did u come back is it not loot funds yet u pretend nt to be corrupt pack ur things and leave in 2019. That's if u wil be alive to see it."

Pvlgbs Zadok: "Yeah. Release the Kanu. Arrest recession instead. And you shall win the hearts of 9jarians."

READ ALSO: Biafra: 16 members of European parliament ask EU to challenge Buhari, DSS

Some however who expressed a different view on the issue suggested Ekweremadu 's call for Kanu's release was a political statement. They also faulted the senator for calling for the release of a rebel opposed to the unity of Nigeria.

Sunny A Udeze:" Hmmm my brother Ekweremadu hope u re not trying to turn the Biafra issue to politics cos Biafrans re wise o."

Opegbolu Rasheed Adeniyi "Is Ekweremadu himself not an Igbo man? If yes is he not in government or his out of government?"

Adamu Hussaini Gula: "I think Ekweremadu lack sense of humans. So kanu should be released right? Why don't u pick gun and go d ipob too n fight for biafra so u can be president at least. Non sense."

The same view was shared by Lawal Yusuf who accused Ekweremadu of making deceptive statements to the misguided youths in the south east.

He said: "Ekweremadu is just grandstanding and being a typical politician: always cunny and deceptive. Instead of telling his people the truth and calling their misguided youth to order, he is deceiving them thereby making them buoyed up with false optimism. As a top leader in the highest law making organ of Nigeria, Ekweremadu knows very well that no country in the whole wide world will condone treason. It is a heinous crime that attracts death penalty.

It is dishonest and hypocritical for someone who occupies the position of Deputy Senate President of Nigeria to accuse the government of excluding his ethnic group in governance. Is there any 'Igbo' state that is not represented in the National Executive Council of Nigeria ? Are there no Igbos holding chief executive positions in government parastatals and institutions ? "What other inclusiveness is he talking about ? If he is sincere about the release on Kanu, he should talk to him to renounce his rebellion and other subversive activities, apologize to the federal government and make a solemn undertaking never to challenge the authority of government or threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria again.

"Until this is done, Nnamdi Kanu will continue to rot in jail while politicians continue to exploit his misfortune for votes, and his mostly illiterate foot soldiers, die in droves in their suicidal encounters with the security agents. Meanwhile, the fb wing warriors will continue to have a field day pouring invective and insults on the soft but wrong targets."

What is your suggestion, is Ekweremadu sincere about his call for Kanu's release or simply trying to use the Biafran struggle to gain fame?

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General