- The 2017 appropriation bill currently before the Senate shows that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue with his foreign trips next year

- The president and the vice president is billed to spend N1.05 billion travelling abroad

- They will also spend N353.115 million on trips withing Nigeria

The president and the vice president will also spend N168.45 million on foodstuffs, catering materials and logistics in 2017

Come 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo will be spending N1.05 billion travelling abroad, Punch reports.

It was also gathered that the 2017 appropriation which is before the National Assembly indicates the president and vice will also be spending N353.115 million on local trips.

A breakdown of the 2017 appropriation bill shows reveals that the president’s foreign trips will cost Nigeria N739.487 million while VP Osinbajo’s will gulp N218.296 million.

Also, the State House Headquarters will be spending N97.208 on foreign trips.

On local trips across Nigeria, while President Buhari is billed to spend N238.201 million; Osinbajo will use N88.364 million and the State House Headquarters will get N26.44 million.

However, aside travel expenses, Buhari and Osinbajo will spend N168.45 million on foodstuffs, catering materials and logistics next year while the State House Headquarters will spend N123.233 million on the same item.

A breakdown indicates N114.967m has been allocated for President Buhari and N53.494 million for the vice president’s office on the above.

Also, a budgeted N100.82 million has been mapped out for the payment of outstanding balance on acquired canteen and kitchen equipment for the Banquet Hall, auditorium and Defence House while N21.6m is for cooking gas and N97.2m for refreshment and meals.

Meanwhile, the office of the chief of staff to the president will receive N1.152m for foodstuffs and catering materials’ supplies.

In addition, the Lagos Liaison office of State House will spend N8.350 million on foodstuffs and catering materials while N900,000 will be spent on cooking gas and fuel cost.

