What Buhari, Osinbajo will spend travelling abroad will take care of your entire generation
- 1 hour ago
- 5
- 0
- The 2017 appropriation bill currently before the Senate shows that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue with his foreign trips next year
- The president and the vice president is billed to spend N1.05 billion travelling abroad
- They will also spend N353.115 million on trips withing Nigeria
The president and the vice president will also spend N168.45 million on foodstuffs, catering materials and logistics in 2017
Come 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo will be spending N1.05 billion travelling abroad, Punch reports.
It was also gathered that the 2017 appropriation which is before the National Assembly indicates the president and vice will also be spending N353.115 million on local trips.
A breakdown of the 2017 appropriation bill shows reveals that the president’s foreign trips will cost Nigeria N739.487 million while VP Osinbajo’s will gulp N218.296 million.
READ ALSO: SEE how many international trips President Buhari made in 2015-16 (LIST)
Also, the State House Headquarters will be spending N97.208 on foreign trips.
On local trips across Nigeria, while President Buhari is billed to spend N238.201 million; Osinbajo will use N88.364 million and the State House Headquarters will get N26.44 million.
However, aside travel expenses, Buhari and Osinbajo will spend N168.45 million on foodstuffs, catering materials and logistics next year while the State House Headquarters will spend N123.233 million on the same item.
A breakdown indicates N114.967m has been allocated for President Buhari and N53.494 million for the vice president’s office on the above.
READ ALSO: 15 things President Buhari is doing to cut down the cost of governance
Also, a budgeted N100.82 million has been mapped out for the payment of outstanding balance on acquired canteen and kitchen equipment for the Banquet Hall, auditorium and Defence House while N21.6m is for cooking gas and N97.2m for refreshment and meals.
Meanwhile, the office of the chief of staff to the president will receive N1.152m for foodstuffs and catering materials’ supplies.
In addition, the Lagos Liaison office of State House will spend N8.350 million on foodstuffs and catering materials while N900,000 will be spent on cooking gas and fuel cost.[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)