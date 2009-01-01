Home | News | General | As yuletide season draws near, watch what Nigerian soldiers in Sambisa were caught doing
As yuletide season draws near, watch what Nigerian soldiers in Sambisa were caught doing



  • 2 hours 20 minutes ago
-A video footage has emerged where soldiers fighting terrorists are seen cooking rice in Sambisa forest

- The soldiers are in Sambisa for the military's final push to get Boko Haram insurgents out of Nigeria

In the mood of Christmas celebration, a video footage has emerged of Nigerian soldiers engaging in various domestic tasks on the battlefront while fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest.

The soldiers were filmed cooking jollof rice.

The soldiers who are members of 156 task force brigade kitchen, Alagarno, Borno State could be seen going about their duties with cheerful face.

Latest Nigeria News