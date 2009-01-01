Home | News | General | These amazing exclusive pictures will show you exactly how Lagosians are preparing for Christmas
These amazing exclusive pictures will show you exactly how Lagosians are preparing for Christmas



In about 48 hours' time, Nigerians and Christians from all over the world would be in a celebration mood, heralding the commemoration of 2016 Christmas celebration.

Christmas is celebrated once every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the leader and mentor of Christians, whose presence in this world is said to have brought salvation to mankind.

There is always pomp and pageantry, exchange of gifts and love as well as an extension of care to the less privileged during this festive season.

Also, Christmas lights beam from different parts of the house, offices, roundabouts, junctions, schools, churches and sometimes mosques, just to show that the celebration is being anticipated by the people.

In the course of the week, NAIJ.com visited some parts of Lagos state, Nigeria's commercial nerve, to capture some beautiful images which showed exactly how residents and indigenes of the state are preparing for the festivities of this season.

From Ikeja to Obalende to Ikoyi to Falomo to other parts of the Island, the nights were filled with lovely lightings projecting the beautiful presence of Christmas.

Below are some of the pictures as captured by our ace photojournalist, Emmanuel Osodi:

Compliments of the season! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

When it is Christmas, everything else gives way. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Joy, Love, Peace are the only things on the minds of the people this season. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Nothing describes the mood on the Island better than this image. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Lagosians enjoying the ambience of the colourful night. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Make your wishes, Santa Claus is here... Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Merry Christmas Nigeria! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

This beautiful artistic design is another reason many people are around this area at night. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Indeed, a king is born! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

This roundabout at Ajose Adeogun on the Island is a beauty to behold at any time of the day. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

The beautiful garden at Falomo Roundabout tells it all. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Another end of the beautiful garden... Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

This is exactly what Falomo Roundabout looks like at night, really beautiful image. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

This lighting image of daddy Joseph and baby Jesus will definitely put you in the mood. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

One of the new generation churches looking all ready for this year's Christmas Day celebrations. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Happy Celebrations!

