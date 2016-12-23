Nobody endorsed you for CAF position – Dalung tells Pinnick

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has insisted that nobody has endorsed president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for the CAF position he is running for.

“I received a communique of the Congress which referred to my action as uninformed. Instead of providing me with the minutes, the Congress went ahead to endorse its president, two weeks after its Secretary-General had sent a letter of his nomination to CAF,” he said.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports wants to make it clear that Nigeria has not endorsed anybody to contest. The Ministry will constitute a committee to screen and recommend to government a suitable candidate who will represent Nigeria.”

Dalung had asked the NFF to appoint an independent auditor to look through their finances. The Minister says since that has not happened, the government will now embark on a full-scale investigation.

He said: “FIFA’s forensic audit has raised concerns about documentation of the federation’s accounts. Nineteen grave issues were identified in FIFAs audit report which needs to be looked into. The federal government has already set machinery in motion to embark on a full scale investigation of those issues.

“We are committed to getting rid of all obstacles capable of destroying probity, credibility, transparency and accountability in sports administration in Nigeria.”