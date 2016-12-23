Falcons finally release AWCON trophy

The Super Falcons have released the African Women Cup of Nations trophy they won to the Federal Government.

Nigeria’s senior female national team, had embarked on a sit-in protest at their Abuja hotel, over the failure of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to pay their outstanding bonuses and allowances.

They held on to the trophy they won in Cameroon and also refused to vacate their hotel.

However, after the FG released funds for them to be paid, they have finally released the cup.

It was handed over on Thursday, to the NFF Secretary-Genral, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

Sanusi said the trophy would be presented to the appropriate authority and thanked the Federal Government for the release of funds to pay the team.