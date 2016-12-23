Home | News | General | World news: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead
The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan Friday, Italian media reported, citing security sources.

Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti has announced a press conference for 10.45 am (0945 GMT).

According to the reports, the suspect, Anis Amri, was stopped in his car around 3am for what was a routine identity check. He pulled out a pistol and shootout ensued in which he was shot.

Amri had been missing since escaping after Monday’s attack which left 12 people dead.

He had links to Italy, having arrived in the country from his native Tunisia in 2011.

Shortly after his arrival he was sentenced to a prison term for starting a fire in a refugee centre.

He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.

