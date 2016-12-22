Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo blasts Rivers state ministry of culture and tourism

Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo is not in support of Rivers state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s new law that states that consent and a written permission will now be needed to host entertainment shows and hospitality events within the state.She blasted the Ministry in a video shared on social media this evening, branding it as ‘ridiculous and stupid’. She said:

“The Ministry of Culture and Tourism finds an ingenious way of stifling innovation and creativity in Rivers State that will encourage touts and thieves to extort money from genuine hard working and honest citizens. They have gone rogue! We must fight back to save the entertainment industry, practitioners and her entrepreneurs.”

Watch the video below: