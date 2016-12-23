Home | News | General | Breaking! Plane carrying about 118 people hijacked
Breaking! Plane carrying about 118 people hijacked



A Libyan passenger plane carrying about 118 people has been reportedly hijacked by two gunmen perceived to be pro-Gaddafi supporters.

According to DailyMail (UK), the attackers who are believed to be armed with grenades have forced the Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane to land in Malta.

More details soon.....

