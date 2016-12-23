Home | News | General | Buhari collapses and 9 other INCREDIBLY fake Nigerian news that will make you burst into tears (photos)

Over the years, we have seen the media disseminate obviously fake news story. Sometimes, gullible people fall for these stories and do not hesitate to pass it on without cross checking if it is true.

This fake news is usually circulated on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook and they spread rapidly.

The people publishing fake news take quotes out of context and manipulate the readers, knowing that an outrageous headline would catch people’s attention. Sometimes, you see this outrageous headline only to click and the story is saying something entirely different.

At other times, someone just sits down in his or house, cooks up story and posts it online and people begin to circulate it without fact checking it.

NAIJ.com has made a compilation of the most shocking fake Nigerian news.

1. This one said President Muhammadu Buhari was about to divorce his wife, Aisha Buhari.

Why would anyone be wishing for the president's marriage to crash?

2. The one about the disappearance of the former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki never went missing from custody. He was just absent at his trial raising questions why the federal government had been unable to produce him for his trial.

3. This one said Patience Jonathan slumped when Buhari was declared winner of the 2015 presidential election.

Where, when and how did this happen? A number of gullible people must have fallen for this fake news.

4. The one about Buhari passing away in Germany.

AHH!!! This one just took it too far. What did the president do to them that they want him dead. This should top the list of fake Nigerian news or don't you think so? This publisher has mind o.

5. This one decided to capitalize on the rumours of Buhari and Tinubu being at war.

There has been reports of a rift between Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Bola Tinubu. So, this publisher thought to himself, let me add more fuel to the fire.

6. The one about Fashola bombing Buhari.

Babatunde Fashola is the current minster of power, works and housing and there is no way he would accuse his boss of being the biggest looter in Nigeria. We are wondering what kind of bomb Fashola used. Could it be the type used by Boko Haram or the one used by the Nigerian army?

7. Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo slaps Buhari?

People would go to any length just to get you to click on their story. They even tried to manipulate people more by adding that there is a video. How awful!

8. The one about Buhari collapsing.

To be a leader is not easy o. See all the evil things they are wishing to happen to the president. They want his marriage to crash, they want him to die, now they lying about him collapsing. These people should fear God small.

9. Patience Jonathan to contest for the Rivers East senatorial election in 2019.

Fingers crossed as we watch out for 2019 elections.

10. Zahra Buhari to wed like a poor man's daughter.

The president only said the government won't be sponsoring his daughter's wedding. We all know the president's daughter cannot wed like a poor man's daughter. You all saw photos of the wedding, did it look like that of a poor man's daughter?

Social media, especially Facebook has been a crucial vehicle for the spread of these fake stories. However, Facebook is taking steps to combat the spread of fake news.

