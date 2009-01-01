Home | News | General | Watch epic video of law enforcement agencies wishing Nigerians happy holidays

After a tough year filled with economic recession and relative increase in crime rates in the country, the Nigerian law enforcement agencies have showed citizens that they care about them in a video that has now gone viral online.

The video showed different officials of the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria singing Christmas songs and dancing to the tunes.

One law enforcement agency that was missing was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but the agency gave its excuses today while also wishing Nigerians happy holidays.

See the hilarious video:

Nigerians have been reacting to the video made by the law enforcement agents. One is sure, this video will last for a long time to come.

