MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016
- 23 hours 58 minutes ago
- 9
- 0
Since October 2016, NAIJ.com has been carrying out stealth survey on various brands and companies involved in content marketing and online advertising in Nigeria as a way of appreciating their invaluable contributions to the Digital Space.
NAIJ.com conducted an opinion poll amongst millions of online readers to ascertain key players in the industry without the knowledge of the brands to eliminate any form of interference or influence on the outcome.
The result of the survey generated awards to different brands and organizations across various industries and this is also a stepping stone to a new annual Online Digital Merit Awards which is still in the offing.
The survey was conducted in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja with NAIJ.com online readers and various other parameters were used, metamorphosing into the under listed award categories and recipients. MTN received the most number of awards in the 3 major categories.
Client of the Year – MTN
Richard Iweanogie, General Manager, MTN Nigeria and Rahul De, CMO, MTN Nigeria, flanked by MTN staff after receiving their awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head of NAIJ.com.
Bank of the Year - Guaranty Trust Bank
L-R: Meksley Nwagbor, Communications and Media, GTB; Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com; Babajide Sipe, Head, Events and Experiential Marketing, GTB and Jiboye Idowu, Digital Marketing, GTB.
Rising New Business Star- Aqua Online
PR Agency of the Year - The Quadrant
Congrats to Quadrant for their outstanding performance this year. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Agency Loyalty Award - mediaReach OMD
Digital Brand of the Year – MTN
MTN staff in a joyful mood after receiving their awards from NAIJ.com's Country Group Head, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Brand Loyalty Award - First Bank
L-R: Oze K. Oze, Head Publications and Conferences, FBN; Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com; Olayinka Ijabiyi, Head, Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing, FBN after receiving their award.
New Digital Brand of the Year - Zenith Bank
Pascal Or, Head - Digital Marketing, Zenith Bank, receiving the bank's award from Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com
Best Agency Website - mediaReach OMD
NAIJ.com's country head, Goke Olaegbe exiting mediaReach OMD's office after presenting their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best Content Creation Award - Mentos
Olaide Alim, Chief Executive Officer, Success Max Innovations, receiving his company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best use of Social Media - Jumia
Seun Adenuga, Head, Social Media, Jumia receiving an award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com.
Best use of Mobile - GLO
Best in FMCG - Coca-Cola
Best in Manufacturing - Dangote
Best in E-Commerce Brand - Konga
Mayowa Adebayo, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Konga, receiving the company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best in Travel and Tourism - Virgin Atlantic
Best in Telecommunications - MTN
Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria receiving one of the company's awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best Use of Native Advertising - A4C Digital
Best Content Creation Award Agency - Success Max Innovations
Most Promising Brand (E-commerce) - Payporte
Most Creative Agency - Media Fuse
Creativity earned Media Fuse an award from NAIJ.com, congratulations! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Most Promising Brand (Mobile Phones) - Gionee
Most Promising Digital Agency - Wild Fusion
Agatha 'Emina, General Manager, Wild Fusion, receiving her company's award from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Most Promising Marketing Agency - Verdant Zeal
Most Promising Agency of the Year - Interactive CT
Most Promising Media Strategy - Bytesize
A bright future awaits Bytesize in digital marketing. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Most Promising Brand (Nutrition) - FrieslandCampina: Peak Milk
Most Innovative Agency - Media Perspectives
People's Choice Bank of the Year - Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank, winner of the people's choice award in a warm handshake with NAIJ.com's CMO, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Emerging Financial Insurance of the Year - Consolidated Hallmark Insurance
Out of the Box Agency - Sponge
Thinking out of the box is not a bad idea, guys... congrats! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Integrated Campaign of the Year - ROI Digital
ROI staff and NAIJ.com's CMO after being presented with their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Customer Focused Agency of Year - 7Even Interactive
This award will spur us to do even more in the coming year- 7EvenInteractive. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Forex Brand of the Year – Alpari
Continue with your adventures in foreign exchange. Weldone! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Goke Olaegbe, the country group head/CMO of NAIJ.com, while speaking on the awards and the recipients, stated: "We have to celebrate the contributions of the key industry players we have listed for the awards and many more that are not recipients of this accolade this year.
"The economic situation of Nigeria amidst several other competing factors cannot be ignored due to devastating effects.
"As Nigerians, we need to continue to work hard and diligently assist our representatives in government offices with prayers and adequate followership. To this end, NAIJ.com in 2017 and beyond will continue to push the Digital Landscape to new frontiers that will aid brands' milestone achievements as we further work towards a viable Nigerian economy."[embedded content]
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)