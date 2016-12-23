2016InReview: Top 6 most controversial pastors who made headlines with OUTRAGEOUS miracles (photos)

This year has been filled with fake miracle working pastors especially in South Africa.

They have made headlines and are well known for their hilarious ways of healing and casting out witchcraft from their followers.

Below are the top 6 most controversial in 2016.

1. The snake pastor

South Africa prophet Penuel Mnguni known as the snake pastor went viral after showing how he feeds his congregation with live snakes. This year he drove a car on his members after commanding them to sleep on the floor and was reversing front and back to prove to them that, it's the power of God.

pastor drives car on his members

2. The engine oil pastor

Pastor gives followers oil

Members of the Favors Church were hospitalized when Pastor Phumzile Topie gave them engine oil to drink in order to rid them of demonic spirits and witchcraft. He claimed it was miraculous.

3. The dettol pastor

Prophet giving his followers dettol to get healed

A South African cleric Prophet Rufus Phala offered his followers the antiseptic, Dettol, to drink saying it cures illnesses.

4.The insecticide pastor

Prophet of Doom sprays insecticide in his congregations faces.

Prophet Lethebo Rabalago from the Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo used insecticide (Insect killer) on his church members claiming it is a means of curing diseases.

5. The pastors that take selfies in heaven

Pastors who claims he visits heaven

Pastor Mboro went viral after claims that he went to heaven and he backed his claim up with pictures of him in heaven.

6. Electric wire pastor

Electric Wire Pastor

Pastor makes congregation touch live wires, telling them that it will not shock them. This was in a bid to prove God's power.

How long will people continue to fall all these?