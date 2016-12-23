Home | News | General | Here’s how these two strangers found love in public (photos)
Here’s how these two strangers found love in public (photos)



  23/12/2016
Damilola and Segun first met in an elevator and the rest they say is beautiful history. She gladly shared their story online of finding true love.

She said: “Segun and I first met in an elevator of my office building. I remember him asking me if I worship in RCCG Acme/the Hub and I said "Yes", with an attitude. He also said he had been seeing me in church, and I just responded with "Ok" and left.”

“Several months later, I met him again in the same right wing elevator of the office building. This time, a colleague (also present in the elevator) advised me to follow him so could give me a lift home - it turns out we stayed in the same area.“

“I asked him and he obliged...the rest, they say, is history. That lift was the beginning of our journey together which has now blossomed into holy matrimony. He's the amazing, God-loving man God blessed me with and I love him to pieces."

