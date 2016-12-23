Home | News | General | Pastor buys his mother a Benz and shared the most heartwarming words about her

Every mother hopes her child would grow up to make her proud and this is why many do all they can to make sure their kids have everything they need to succeed. It is, therefore, a thing of joy when the child finds ways to appreciate her effort.

A pastor proved how wonderful his mother had been in his life as he shared a story about her while presenting her with a pretty expensive gift.

Pastor Keion Henderson presents his mother with expensive gift

Pastor Keion Henderson surprised his mother with a gift of a Benz and shared a beautiful post on Instagram to express his feelings for her. He talked about how hard he worked and how he promised himself that he would one day reward his mother for all her effort.

He posted a photo of himself presenting the car to his mother and shared the words below:

“This woman has saw to it that every broken place in my life was held together by the adhesive of her love. She worked at Taco Bell making $7 an hour for years to put clothes on our backs, a roof over our heads, and food in our stomachs. My mother has never had much. And I made her a promise at 17 years old that one day I would be able to erase every memory of every dry season of her life. Now that I’m older I realize that that’s not totally possible, but I am going to do my part. So today I say to you mother, Merry Christmas. For the 9 months you carried me, never missed a basketball game, every play and every graduation you attended. This is a small token of my appreciation to you for giving me life and most of all for giving me fight. I will love you forever. #MerryChristmas”

Check out the picture he posted below.

Check out the pastor giving words of encouragement and inspiration in the video below.

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General