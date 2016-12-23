Pastor buys his mother a Benz and shared the most heartwarming words about her
- 23/12/2016 06:00:00
- 8
- 0
Every mother hopes her child would grow up to make her proud and this is why many do all they can to make sure their kids have everything they need to succeed. It is, therefore, a thing of joy when the child finds ways to appreciate her effort.
A pastor proved how wonderful his mother had been in his life as he shared a story about her while presenting her with a pretty expensive gift.
Pastor Keion Henderson presents his mother with expensive gift
Pastor Keion Henderson surprised his mother with a gift of a Benz and shared a beautiful post on Instagram to express his feelings for her. He talked about how hard he worked and how he promised himself that he would one day reward his mother for all her effort.
He posted a photo of himself presenting the car to his mother and shared the words below:
“This woman has saw to it that every broken place in my life was held together by the adhesive of her love. She worked at Taco Bell making $7 an hour for years to put clothes on our backs, a roof over our heads, and food in our stomachs. My mother has never had much. And I made her a promise at 17 years old that one day I would be able to erase every memory of every dry season of her life. Now that I’m older I realize that that’s not totally possible, but I am going to do my part. So today I say to you mother, Merry Christmas. For the 9 months you carried me, never missed a basketball game, every play and every graduation you attended. This is a small token of my appreciation to you for giving me life and most of all for giving me fight. I will love you forever. #MerryChristmas”
Check out the picture he posted below.
Check out the pastor giving words of encouragement and inspiration in the video below.
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)