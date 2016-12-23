Buhari, Osinbajo to spend N291.67m on foodstuff in 2017
- 23/12/2016 05:57:00
- 7
- 0
Punch Newspapers
According to Punch, the foreign trips of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the State House headquarters will gulp about N1.05bn in the 2017 fiscal year.
Their local trips will cost the nation N353.115m. These are some of the details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly as obtained by our correspondent on Thursday in Abuja.
According to the breakdown of the proposed budget, Buhari’s international travels and transport will gulp N739.487m; Osinbajo’s will cost N218.296m; while the State House Headquarters will spend N97.208m on the same item.
For local travels and transport, N238.201m is budgeted for Buhari; N88.364m is allocated to Osinbajo, while the State House Headquarters will get N26.44m.
Apart from the travel expenses, the President and the Vice President are expected to spend N168.45m on foodstuffs as well as catering materials and supplies in 2017.
This is apart from another N123.223m budgeted for the same item for the State House Headquarters.
According to the breakdown, N114.967m is allocated for foodstuffs and catering materials’ supplies for the President’s office, while N53.494m is allocated for Osinbajo’s office.
Guardian
According to The Guardian, about one and a half months after Justice Walter Onnoghen was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), hopes that his appointment would be confirmed are getting dimmer.
Onnoghen was appointed the acting CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 11, 2016 following the retirement of the immediate past CJN, Mohammed Mahmud on November 10.
This is the first time the holder of the office would be appointed in acting capacity for such a length of time in recent times. He now has till February 10, 2017, to get his appointment validated by the National Assembly or be removed from office.
READ ALSO: 7 facts about James Ibori prison sentence and release
The Nation
According to The Nation, workers in some states across the country yesterday got furious over their unpaid salaries. They protested.
Governors and top civil servants were put under pressure in Ondo, Taraba, Gombe, Bayelsa and Zamfara states as workers got anxious over an imminent Christmas celebration on Sunday.
President Muhammadu Buhari also on December 22 admonished governors to pay workers from the N525b debt-service refund which the states have been getting. He declared as unacceptable the situation in which workers are owed salaries for months.
In Ondo state, workers led the accountant general to the bank to facilitate the payment of one month salary approved by Governor Olusegun Mimiko out of the seven months they are being owed.
READ ALSO: 7 ministers Buhari might let go in 2017
Vanguard
According to Vanguard, thirty-two retired judges, including five retired state chief judges in Anambra state, led by Justice Godwin Ononiba (retd), have dragged Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, to the national industrial court of Nigeria in Awka for non-payment of their severance gratuity, upward review of pensions, arrears of housing allowances and overall welfare.
Also joined in the suit tagged complaint No: NICN/Awk/43/2016 filed by their lawyer, Gabriel Udoka Moneke is the Attorney-General of Anambra state.
This Day
According to This Day, should the legal team of former Delta State governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, choose to toe the same path as Ibori’s associate, Mr. Bhandresh Gohil, by appealing the former governor’s conviction for money laundering, his team and that of the British prosecution that successfully jailed him from more than five years, could hit a stalemate.
Ever since Ibori’s conviction in April 2012 for laundering an estimated £50 million that earned him a prison sentence of 13 years in the United Kingdom, the former governor’s case has been immersed in a vortex of criminal investigations that found that the London police which investigated him took bribes and the prosecutors covered it up.
Below is a video of Buhari presenting the budget:[embedded content]
