Read what President Buhari said about Lake rice produced by Lagos and Kebbi
- 23/12/2016 05:56:00
- 7
- 0
- President Buhari applauded the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi that resulted in LAKE rice
- The president said his administration will continue to provide an environment for the development of such initiative
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi that led to the production of Lake(Lagos-Kebbi) rice which is already on sale in Lagos.
Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu of Lagos and Kebbi respectively signed a Memorandum of Understanding in March 2016 to produce rice for the large Lagos consumption market and this became a reality in December when the two state governors launched the rice.
Buhari applauds Lagos, Kebbi for Lake rice
READ ALSO: Lagosians besiege sale centres, buy LAKE Rice at approved price
In a statement by Femi Adeshina who is the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Buhari was quoted as saying he was glad at the initiative of the two governors especially that the price was cheap.
"It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations.”
He said what the two states have done is "evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue."
The President noted that in his 2017 Budget presentation he said that "a new era is rising in which we must grow what we eat and consume what we make,"
READ ALSO: Bag of Rice to sell at N5000 - NCP Chairman
He said the LAKE rice was an achievement that should be emulated by other states.
President Buhari called on other states to tap into their agriculture and replicate the model used by the two states and promised that the federal government would continue to provide an enabling environment.
